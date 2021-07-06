Marchmont Road flat in tenement where Harry Potter author JK Rowling stayed on her arrival in Edinburgh up for sale
A stunning flat in the building where JK Rowling stayed for a spell on her arrival in Edinburgh almost three decades ago has gone on the market.
According to legend, Harry Potter creator Rowling arrived in Edinburgh with her daughter in 1993, after a spell living in Porto.
With nowhere to live, for the first few weeks it is believed she stayed with her sister, Dianne, and brother-in-law, Roger, in their home at 140 Marchmont Road.
A plaque that reads ‘JK Rowling, world famous author, creator of Harry Potter, lived here for a spell in 1993’ proudly sits above the doorway.
Now, those looking to buy a little piece of literary history can purchase a flat in the tenement.
According to the description on the ESPC’s website, “the stunning first floor flat forms part of a handsome traditional tenement in the popular district of Marchmont, only a short walk away from excellent amenities, transport links, and the green spaces of The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links.”