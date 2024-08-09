Margot Robbie: A-list actress spotted with husband Tom Ackerley on Edinburgh-bound train from London

By George Mathias

Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:04 GMT
Margot Robbie was spotted in first class on an Edinburgh-bound train from London.

The A-list celeb, who is pregnant with her first child, was seen munching on a Pret sandwich in true British commuter fashion alongside husband, Tom Ackerley, 34.

The couple boarded the train at around 9am on Monday, July 29, from Kings Cross to Edinburgh wearing casual clothing.

An anonymous employee of the train company who snapped the couple, said: "I don’t think any other travellers recognised them.

"I pointed her and Tom out to my work colleagues otherwise I think they wouldn’t have been spotted and travelled to their final destination unnoticed.

"I was completely star stuck. She’s absolutely stunning, even with barely any make up on.

"It's my absolute biggest celebrity spot to date - she's A* royalty."

The Australian superstar, 34, married Brit Tom Ackerley in 2016.

In July it was reported the couple were expected their first child.

