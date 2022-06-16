Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics at Las Vegas Celtic convention

The Scots actor issued a statement after a video emerged online from the event, in which he appeared on stage singing Daniel Boone's 1972 hit Beautiful Sunday.

However, it appeared many in the crowd were singing pro-IRA lyrics to the song, and many news outlets made claims that the Vigil actor had been singing along.

But today he said he had been singing the original lyrics to the song, which has featured in Still Game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Compston was joined at the event by fellow actor Gianni Capaldi and ex-Celtic players Alan Thompson and Bobby Petta.

In a statement released via his social media accounts, Mr Compston said: “Not best pleased to wake up to a story 8 hours ahead of me before I've had the right to reply.

"Let me be absolutely clear, I unequivocally did not sing ANY sectarian songs.

"I've worked in Belfast too long to see damage done to think this stuff is a laugh.

Martin Compston.

"If people want to change lyrics to a song that's sung at Celtic Park, weddings, Still game wherever that's up to them I'm not the lyric police.