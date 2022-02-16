The star, best-known for his role as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, defended himself after someone branded him a non-taxpayer on Twitter following news that he and Alan Cummings would be attending the Glasgow Film Festival.

The comment also referred to himself and Cummings as “Indy Luvvies”, which Compston was also quick to brush off as “unionist troll pish”.

He quote tweeted the user saying: “Hey Eddie since last July alone I’ve paid over a quarter of a million pounds to HMRC Cumbernauld.

"I don’t get credit for that it’s what I owe.

"It should earn me the right not to listen to unionist troll pish every time I’m announced to appear at an event in my home country.”

It was revealed on Tuesday that Compston will be joined on the red carpet by stars including Lulu and Jack Lowden – as well as Alan Cummings – next month when the Glasgow Film Festival returns.

Martin Compston hits back at claims he doesn't pay taxes saying he has paid over £250,000 since last July (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

He will be recalling his feature film debut at a 20th-anniversary screening of Sweet Sixteen, when he starred in Ken Loach's drama about a Scottish teenager from a troubled background.

The cast and crew of the film, which Loach made in Greenock, Port Glasgow and Gourock, are expected to be reunited with Compston at the event.

The festival earlier announced a special in-person event with writer, director and producer Armando Iannucci, who is best known for his work on Alan Partridge and The Thick Of It.

