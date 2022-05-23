The Scottish actor and his wife, Tianna, have become founding members and investors in a venue called The Firm, which is situated in downtown Los Angeles.

The whisky and cigar bar is described as a ‘unique and vibrant private membership club which draws its members from LA’s active professionals'.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, the 38-year-old from Greenock said: “Me and @tianna_flynn delighted to become founding members/investors in The Firm downtown LA what a spot, chuffed to be a small part of the maestros @thecharleslew vision this is just the beginning”.

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston, second from left, has launched a swanky private members club. Photo. Martin Compston / Instagram

The venue opened its doors six weeks ago, with fellow founding member Charles Lew announcing on social media: "Doors now open!!! ‘The Firm’ private membership club, is our whisky and cigar bar in the Westin Bonaventure that’s been an arduous labor of love and a long time coming”.

Membership to The Firm comes in three tiers.

A $100 monthly membership gives access to reservations and private events.

Those willing to fork out on a $1500 annual membership get access to reservations, a private liquor locker, and special events.

They also get ongoing discounts and invites to private tastings and members-only parties.

In addition, special release and allocation lists are sent out monthly to members to store in lockers.

A $5,000 corporate membership (up to 6 members), meanwhile, gives you access to reservations, a private liquor locker, and special events.

It also comes with ongoing discounts and invites to private tastings and members-only parties.

In addition, special release and allocation lists are sent out monthly to members to store in lockers.

Last month, Compston, who before becoming an actor played professional for Greenock Morton, said it was becoming an actor that allowed him to achieve his footballing dreams.

The star, who is best known for playing Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty, will return to play for Soccer Aid 2022 as part of the World XI team.

Speaking ahead of the star-studded charity match at the London Stadium on Sunday June 12, Compston said: “It’s a weird thing in terms of I gave up on my dream of being a footballer when I was 17, when I was playing Scottish second division with (Greenock) Morton, but I was very realistic that that was probably about my level.

“So, weirdly, by giving up on that, I’ve sort of achieved my dreams, playing at all these amazing stadiums in front of huge crowds, with genuine legends, people who I would have never got to share a pitch with, so I’m very grateful for that.”

And Compston admitted still faces pressure from his friends to perform well at Soccer Aid.

“You’re terrified of going home and getting a slagging from your mates. People in Greenock, my home town, my pals, they’re pretty ruthless – they’ll let you know if you had a bad game,” he said.