Martin Kos, 31 from Edinburgh, was last seen at around 3.30am on Thursday 14 July, 2022, on a ferry travelling to Lerwick, Shetland.

He has been described as six foot eight inches tall and when last seen he was wearing a brown leather jacket and tan shoes.

Inspector Lynne Kortland said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Martin who has not been seen since the early hours of Thursday morning on board the Northlink ferry which was destined for Lerwick.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Martin to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0980 of 15 July, 2022.”