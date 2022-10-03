Mary, who was landlady of the world-famous Port O’ Leith Bar on Constitution Street for 25 years was a “well kent face” to anyone with a connection to the Port bar.

While she hailed from Corstorphine there is no denying Mary went on to earn her title as the ‘Queen of Leith’, supporting the Leith Festival, local radio station Leith FM and many many other local, community organisations.

It’s understood Mary, who was 83, had been ill for some time. Her daughter Eilidh shared the news this morning on Facebook.

Mary Moriarty, the Queen of Leith, has died, it has been reported

She posted: "A light has gone out in Leith this morning. With a heavy heart, my mum such a character. The Queen of Leith has left us. Loved my many. Mary you will be missed.”

Líam Rudden, writer and broadcaster who knew Mary from his time as a DJ in the Port of Leith bar said: “Mary Moriarty earned her title the Queen of Leith.

"Champion of the port and everyone who lived there, she tirelessly worked to make it a better place for all. Her influence will be much missed by the many community organisations

she dedicated her time to. Feisty, fearless and fantastic, with a huge heart, her adventures over the years are the stuff of legend.

Mary Moriarty the 'Queen of Leith'

"So many people will have memories of time spent with Mary coming to mind right now. I bet most of them are smiling. Sleep well, Mary”

Responding to the news, one Leith local wrote: "Very sorry to hear this. Many happy memories of Mary when I was assistant minister at South Leith parish church. Sending

deepest condolences.”

Another replied: “Eilidh, I’m so very sorry to read this. Like hundreds of others, I was so very fond of your mum. Please accept my deepest condolences and much love to you.”

Mary Moriarty taking part in Ocean Terminal car boot sale in Leith

Tam Dean Burn wrote on Mary’s Facebook page: “Aw Mary, I would have loved one last dance with you. You Leith legend.”

Kevin Williamson described the tragic news as “the end of an era for Leith”.

Leith Theatre tweeted the sad news this afternoon while local Facebook group I love Leith was flooded with tributes as it shared the news.

Dozens took to the community page to express their sadness and pay tribute to Mary.

One man said: “Sad to hear it. Mary was an incredible lady with a love for her community. RIP.”

Another described Mary as a “great character.”

A friend posted: “Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Sleep tight my friend.”