Masterplan submitted for Queensferry expansion with nearly 1,000 new homes

CALA Homes (East) is proposing 980 homes, a new primary school, as well as provision for a care home, food store, drive through restaurants and petrol station, on agricultural and scrub land south of Builyeon Road on the southern edge of Queensferry.

The developer says the designs have been heavily shaped by the local community, spearheaded by the Queensferry District Community Council (QDCC), including a well-attended online consultation event in October 2020.

Planning permission in principle for the 44-hectare site was received in June, subject to provision of additional details in the new masterplan which CALA says have been provided in the latest submission.

An impression of the proposed development.

CALA has also submitted two further proposals, including new commercial and retail sites, as well as a care home.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We fully recognise that this is a significant expansion of the Queensferry community – and one that has been on the cards for many years.

“With that in mind, the community and in particular the QDCC has been heavily involved throughout the planning and design process. This has helped us to shape and adapt proposals for a mixed use development appropriate to the location of the site within Queensferry.”

Keith Giblett, chair of Queensferry and District Community Council, said: “We were originally critical of the previous masterplan for the site led by the former landowners. However, since CALA became involved we have seen positive progress, as they have listened to local opinion and taken this on board.

“If the plans are approved, we expect CALA to continue working with the community to ensure that the benefits of development are maximised locally.

“The Builyeon Road site is the culmination of sizeable housing allocated to Queensferry by City of Edinburgh Council, and we look forward to receiving clarification from the council on how the sizeable financial contributions obtained from the various developments will be spent in our community, providing much needed improvements both diligently and timely such that the community can see the immediate benefits.”

The developer says planning gain contributions for the Builyeon Road site will exceed £11 million, which in addition to the delivery of a new school and local transportation improvements will result in “significant contributions” to other education provision and healthcare in Queensferry.

