Maya Jama has left Love Island viewers speculating about the ups and downs of her dating history after quipping that finding love is never “simple”.

The TV presenter, 28, from Bristol, made her debut on the ITV2 show on Monday night by explaining that the female contestants would come out one by one and the boys should step forward to show interest in coupling up.

As the five male contestants lined up, Maya said: “Don’t forget, finding your perfect match is never that simple - trust me, I know.”

The remark comes after Maya’s public split from her fiancé NBA star Ben Simmonds.

Winter Love Island 2023 ITV2 episode 1 (ITV Images)

The couple started dating in May 2021 and after falling in love quickly, the basketball player proposed shortly after in December 2021.

They announced their split less than a year later in September 2022, with the pair citing that it was due to the strain of a long distance relationship and work commitments.

Maya had previously dated rapper Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo J, for four years. The couple attended many celebrity award shows and graced the red carpet together. The brunette beauty blamed their split on being young and just at the start of their careers.

Despite there having been rumours of reconciliation Maya has insisted that she is “really really single”.

In an episode of BBC’s Louis Theroux, Stormzy explained he felt it was his fault the pair split but said it helped him to grow as a man.

He said: “My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man.

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.”

Stormzy and Maya Jama attend The Rated Awards at The Roundhouse on October 24, 2017 (Getty)

According to Hello Magazine Maya has also been linked to Candadian rapper Drake, with the musician dropping her name in his lyrics to the Headie One song ‘Only You’.

The lyric says: “And give it to a sweet one, call that Maya Jama”.

Drake had reportedly slid into her DM’s but Maya seemingly didn’t answer as she was dating Stormzy at the time.

Maya Jama Love Island 2023 Ep1 on ITV2 (ITV images)

Love Island viewers have called on ITV to let Maya win the show following her jaw-dropping entrance last night, with some even joking that she upstaged the female contestants.

One wrote: “Is Maya Jama allowed to win?”

Another joked: “ Love Island cancelled after this entrance and Maya Jama is declared the winner.”

Third commented: “ Me explaining to the producers why I should partner with Maya Jama.”

A fourth added: “Maya Jama in that black dress is just not fair man. Those female contestants can not compete 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #LoveIsland”