The art studio shed in the large side garden of Mr Adam’s home on Conifer Road, Mayfield.

Peter Adams was granted permission to build the outhouse in his garden by his landlords Melville Housing Association and said he believed that he would not need any additional approval from the council.

However, the local authority ordered him to apply for permission and then refused to grant it saying the studio was of an “unconventional design” and “size” and was detrimental to the character of the area.

The timber studio is five metres wide and three metres high and sits in the large side garden of Mr Adam’s home on Conifer Road, Mayfield.

In the council’s report on the application they acknowledged they had received no objections to the building and said: “The applicant has stated that he has permission from Melville Housing Association for the outbuilding and that they advised him that it was not necessary for him to contact the council.

“He states that he has incurred expense building the shed. He also states that none of his neighbour’s windows look onto the shed.

“The intended use for the shed is as an art studio; he states art has helped with his health issues.”

Mr Adams has lodged an appeal with Scottish Ministers to stop the council demanding it is taken down.

And he has appealed for help understanding the regulations and planning acts referred to by the council in correspondence about the studio.

He said: “The letter I received advising me I can appeal states that the appeal must be based on one or more of the points in the planning act.

“I honestly do not understand a lot of the wording in the letter or planning acts so I have done my best but feel this may be improved if I received help from people with a better understanding of it all.

“Who can I speak to that would be able to help me understand how this can be resolved in simple language?”