Mayfield gym members reach new heights for charity

Robert Weddell from the gym said: “We climbed Ben Lawers and Beinn Ghlas to raise money, giving 60 per cent to Health in Mind based in Midlothian, with the rest funding the gym and allowing me to purchase some new equipment to enhance the great range we already offer. It’s a well proven fact that fitness and exercise contributes towards positive mental health and wellbeing. Our target was to reach £1,000 but we smashed that out of the water with a great total of £2,415. With £1450 going to Health In Mind and £965 to help support the gym.”