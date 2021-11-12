The Festive Stack and Festive Crispy Chicken are launching as part of the menu for the festive period and will be available from Wednesday, November 17.

The Festive Crispy Chicken is a chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating with cranberry sauce, sage and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun.

While the Festive Stack offers up beef patties with a red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce and cheddar cheese in a glazed brioche style bun.

As well as those two new additions, McDonald’s is treating its loyal fans by bringing back the Festive Pie, as well as the Celebrations McFlurry and Cheese Melt Dippers.

The four breaded camembert dippers are back by popular demand and will be served up with a tangy tomato sauce.

The Celebrations McFlurry has everything you could hope for in a Christmas treat; soft dairy ice cream swirled with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars chewy nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

And finally, the return of the 2016 classic mince pie is sure to be a popular decision. The Festive Pie is a hot crispy pie filled with mincemeat and custard.

Some of the items currently on the menu will be removed to make way for the new festive treats. This includes the Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the Crunchie McFlurry.

These will return in January when the festive menu wraps up for another year.

