Meet the 90-year-old Midlothian residents inspiring all women this International Women's Day

With an average age of 90, Lottie’s care home residents share their advice for working women across Scotland:

‘The world is out there, go get it’, shares Agnes (95)

‘Do your best in life, you only get one’, shares Janet (84)

'You can do anything you want to do’, shares Margaret (94)

‘Equal opportunities’, shares Margaret (88)

Agnes (95-years-old) was a piano teacher before she retired and got plenty of enjoyment from hearing her students play the piano.

Agnes was inspired to become a piano teacher as she loved learning to play the piano when she was younger. Her advice to younger women is to have a life full of adventures!

This international Women’s Day, 88-year-old Margaret (88-years-old) wants every woman to know they push for “equal opportunities” in the workplace.

Margaret spent her working years at Carberry Tower (owned by Lady Elphinstone, Queen Elizabeth’s older sister), calving and milking cows. The highlight of Margaret’s career was making butter from her calves' milk that was sent to the Queen Mother!

Nessie (96-years-old) worked in a paper mill in her younger years - her highlight of being a working woman was “counting the wages you made.”

84-year-old Janet wants to inspire all younger generations to “do your best in life, you only get one.”

Hannah Karim, Care Expert Manager at Lottie shares the importance of learning from older generations this International Women’s Day 2024:

“With an increasing number of women in the workplace, it’s more important than ever before to celebrate the achievements of women - especially the wonder women in care! Previous research has found 81 per cent of the social care workforce is made up of women*, so it’s amazing to hear the inspiring and heart-warming advice care home residents have shared with younger generations this international women’s day.

With plenty of life experiences of bringing up a family and juggling work commitments, each resident has shared words of wisdom that will inspire and empower women of all ages. From the importance of equal opportunities to not putting too much pressure on yourself, their advice is as relevant today as it was when they were young.

Listening to the advice of older adults can also promote respect for older generations and remind them of special moments and achievements in their life. It's important to remember that older adults have decades of wisdom and life lessons we can all learn from - no matter what stage we are at in life.