Melville Housing helps out Gorebridge youth football team

The newly-formed side, set up as a pathway team to link the club’s pre-school academy with the older Arniston age groups, received a £750 donation that has been used to buy training equipment including balls, goals, cones and bibs.

“On behalf of everyone at ARYFC I would like to thank Melville for their continued support,” said Andrew Cranston, chair of ARYFC.

“Assistance and funding from organisations makes a massive difference and plays a big part in helping the club to develop young children, increase health and fitness and teach crucial skills for life. This benefits not just our young people but also the wider community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These youngsters are delighted with the deal.

Melville Housing and ARYFC, who are a registered charity, have a relationship stretching back to 2008. During that time Melville donations have helped fund an all-weather pitch, a life-saving defibrillator, match day strips as well as training equipment.

“We are delighted to be able to help out this new ARYFC team as part of our continued sponsorship,” said John McMorrow, Melville chief executive.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship that goes back to shortly after the club was formed and during this time we’ve been delighted to see the enormous progress made. I’ve no doubt, seeing the enthusiasm of Andrew and his team, that the future looks very bright indeed. We will continue to watch their progress with great interest.”