Melville team reaches national standard

First awarded to Melville in 2009, the National Standard was this year achieved by Melville’s new team of Andrew Collinge and John Scott following the retirement of long-standing adviser Jacquie Mather.

Melville chief executive John McMorrow said: “In what has been a tough year for many of our customers, demands on the service have been exceptional, but Andrew and John have delivered while also doing the additional work needed to demonstrate they meets the Standard’s stringent requirements.”