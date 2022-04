Members of royal family to attend Easter Sunday service without the Queen

The service is a staple in the royal calendar but the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not be joining other family members at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service at the same chapel, are also understood not to be attending the Easter Sunday service.

The Queen was present at a recent service at Westminster Abbey commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of the Round Tower as the Earl of Wessex presents new colours to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Thursday March 31, 2022.

The 95-year-old, who turns 96 on Thursday, reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.

After spending a night in hospital last October she spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

The Queen had a visit from her grandson the Duke of Sussex and his wife the Duchess of Sussex in Windsor on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan had flown from their home in the US and stopped off in England before heading to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

While in Windsor, the couple also met with the Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at a reception at the games on Friday marked their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.