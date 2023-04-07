A new looping trail for bikers and skaters called a ‘pump track’ is fast becoming a focal point for local people thanks to partnership working between Midlothian Council and the North Middleton community.

The council approached Moorfoot Community Council for help in deciding how best to spend £76,000 of developer contributions for children’s outdoor play equipment for the local area. Community councillors, along with residents Louisa Wilson and Sarah Anderson, asked local people who agreed a pump track for young and older children in the local park would be ideal.

Sarah Anderson said: “The pump track is a huge success. Come along most days after school and at weekends and you’ll find young people of all ages and often mums and dads having a catch up and a go on their mountain bikes. You don’t even have to have a bike, scooter or skates – some of the younger ones just love having a run around on it. Local people are just really enjoying the track because it’s been designed in such a way that it’s fun and challenging whatever your ability.”

Left to right are: Midlothian Council's Cabinet Member for green spaces, Cllr Dianne Alexander, Robert, 7, Sarah Anderson, Douglas, 8, Neil Wilson, Fiona, 6, Cabinet Member for health and wellbeing Cllr Connor McManus, Logan, 9, James Kinch of Midlothian Council’s Landscape and Countryside Service, Chris Todd, Charlie, 7, and Kara, 9.

SNP councillor Dianne Alexander, Midlothian Council's Cabinet member with responsibility for green spaces, said: “It’s great to see the council and the local community working to achieve a shared goal that benefits local young people. This is a fantastic addition to the park. The pump track means the park can be used by a greater number and a wider range of young people and while supporting healthy lifestyles.”

The council’s Landscape and Countryside Service specified what the work entailed and invited tenders. Architrail Velosolutions won the contract using its own local contractor based in Galashiels.

A detailed design was agreed which allowed a wide range of bikers to enjoy the track, including those with a disability. The contract took six weeks to complete.