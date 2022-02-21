Midlothian causes set to share vital Co-op funds

Co-op logo

Bonnyrigg Rose, Midlothian Hampers For Veterans and Bonnyrigg Playgroup are among the groups set to receive a grant to help them deliver local projects.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director, community and membership at the Co-op said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities. With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

“We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”

In November, it was announced that six local causes in Midlothian had received £14,622 from the Local Community Fund taking the total since 2016 to £110,188.