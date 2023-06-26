Tributes paid to former Edinburgh politician who died peacefully at home

Former Conservative MSP, vice-chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party and honorary president of the Midlothian Conservatives, Cameron Buchanan, died at his Edinburgh home from a glioblastoma on Sunday, June 18, aged 76.

Cameron served as a member of the Scottish Parliament from 2013 to 2016 as a Lothian List MSP, after a long and distinguished career in business. Born in Surrey in 1946, after studying at St Edward's School, Oxford and Sorbonne University, he worked as a textile entrepreneur and was managing director of woollen goods retailer Harrisons of Edinburgh prior to taking his seat at Holyrood. He lived in Edinburgh with his wife Emma, who is a teacher.

Midlothian Conservative and Unionist Association chairman Reuben T. Earl led tributes to Cameron, thanking him for his “unshakable” support. He said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce of the passing of our honorary president, Cameron Buchanan. A charming and gregarious man, Cameron established a charitable fund to help support research into brain tumours, after suffering from one himself since 2010.

"His support for the association was unshakable and we all mourn his passing. On behalf of the executive officers and councillors, I express my deepest condolences to his family.”

Cameron supported The Brain Tumour Charity, before setting up The Cameron Buchanan Fund, which has raised more than £58,000 for the charity.

In a statement, they said: “Cameron was first diagnosed with a glioblastoma in November 2010. He underwent successful treatment and despite being left with increasingly reduced mobility continued to live life to the full. If he wanted to do something he found a way of doing it. He continued working, he skied, he swam, he travelled.

"Most importantly of all, he inspired everyone around him, showed us all how to live and the importance of seizing the day. Over the years Cameron dealt with various health issues stoically and never lost his positivity. Sadly, he was diagnosed with another glioblastoma in May 2023 and nothing more could be done for him. During his last weeks he was at home surrounded by his family and died peacefully on June 18, 2023.

“When Cameron first became aware that funding into brain tumour research was so limited, he was determined to do what he could to help. He set up his Supporter Fund shortly after his diagnosis. When he became a member of the Scottish Parliament in 2013, he used his position to work with the charity to raise awareness of the importance of funding research into the causes, diagnosis and treatment of brain tumours. Later he became a member of the Charity’s Scottish Steering Committee.