The survey, which takes around three minutes to complete, asks respondents what they like about the park, what they don’t like and what improvements should be prioritised.

The views will be captured in a report to be considered by councillors later this year.

The survey runs until the end of July and can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/vogrie-survey. You can also pick up paper copies in libraries and at Vogrie House.

