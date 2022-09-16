Midlothian Council: Covid recovery fund to support local economy

The funding is part of an £80m Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery Fund distributed to councils across Scotland. £398,781 will be spent on business support projects aimed at strengthening the local economy.

This includes £80,000 for a Social Enterprise Start and Grow fund to help develop community-based social enterprises. A £15,000 fund will also be available for local business associations.

Midlothian Tourism Forum will receive £10,000 to cover the cost of a part-time worker and a website. A Green Transition Fund of £268,781 will also be available for businesses that have signed up to the Midlothian Carbon Neutral Pledge and have a Green project that requires financial support.

Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP), welcomed the funding.

“This recovery fund is being used to help those low-income households who have felt the greatest impact of the pandemic and are now being hit by the cost of living crisis,” said Councillor Parry.

“However, we also want to support people find employment and training opportunities, and help local businesses recover, adapt and grow to help build a stronger, greener local economy.”

The council has already approved spending £961,219 from the Recovery Fund to help low income households as part of the Live Well Locally project. The funding will be used to help local people access food and heat their homes and will support poverty prevention work.