Midlothian Council's Trading Standards warns of three bogus traders operating in the county

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Midlothian Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents of three bogus traders believed to be operating in the area.

The first firm contacted a council tenant by telephone claiming to be from a council-appointed contractor. The tenant was asked to send photos of his home and his availability to a WhatsApp number, which is associated with a known scam. The caller mentioned compensation payments for repairs. No such contractor has been appointed by the council.

There were also reports of two people in high-visibility jackets cold calling homes on Forrester’s Close in Bonnyrigg, asking to enter the property and take meter readings. When prompted, they did not have ID. Midlothian Council is warning residents to never let cold callers into your home without ID.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danderhall council tenants having external walls insulation fitted are also asked to be aware of telephone calls demanding payment for insurance after the work is completed.

Midlothian Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents of three bogus traders believed to be operating in the area.Midlothian Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents of three bogus traders believed to be operating in the area.
Midlothian Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents of three bogus traders believed to be operating in the area. | Midlothian Council

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

A Midlothian Council spokesperson said: “The calls are not from the council and tenants would never be asked to pay insurance for council-organised work on their homes.

“If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the council and asking for money then please get the person’s name, title and the contact details of the service they say they are from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If suspicious, always check with the council service before making any payments.”

If you have any queries about the authenticity of anyone contacting you about a service or business then you are encouraged to contact the Trading Standards department on 0131 271 3559 or via email: [email protected]

Related topics:Midlothian CouncilResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice