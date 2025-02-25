Midlothian Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents of three bogus traders believed to be operating in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first firm contacted a council tenant by telephone claiming to be from a council-appointed contractor. The tenant was asked to send photos of his home and his availability to a WhatsApp number, which is associated with a known scam. The caller mentioned compensation payments for repairs. No such contractor has been appointed by the council.

There were also reports of two people in high-visibility jackets cold calling homes on Forrester’s Close in Bonnyrigg, asking to enter the property and take meter readings. When prompted, they did not have ID. Midlothian Council is warning residents to never let cold callers into your home without ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danderhall council tenants having external walls insulation fitted are also asked to be aware of telephone calls demanding payment for insurance after the work is completed.

Midlothian Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents of three bogus traders believed to be operating in the area. | Midlothian Council

Click here to sign up 👇

A Midlothian Council spokesperson said: “The calls are not from the council and tenants would never be asked to pay insurance for council-organised work on their homes.

“If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the council and asking for money then please get the person’s name, title and the contact details of the service they say they are from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If suspicious, always check with the council service before making any payments.”

If you have any queries about the authenticity of anyone contacting you about a service or business then you are encouraged to contact the Trading Standards department on 0131 271 3559 or via email: [email protected]