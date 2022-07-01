Midlothian Council yet to decide on running local bus services

Powers from the Transport (Scotland) Act will now be utilised and allow councils across Scotland to run bus services in local communities as they see fit. When the Act was developed, local authorities asked for the ability to run their own services to be included and the Scottish Government is now allowing them to do so, if they wish.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has welcomed this move. He said: “Bus services are vital to Midlothian for those wanting to get around but they are also a vital tool in our response to the climate emergency. That is why it is welcome that the SNP Scottish Government is rolling out these powers to local authorities across the country, including Midlothian Council, to ensure we have a bus service that is fit for purpose and serves the needs of people in Midlothian.

“This is just one measure the SNP Scottish Government has taken to revitalise our bus network here in Midlothian and across Scotland by providing half a billion pounds in long term funding for bus priority infrastructure, coupled with the roll out of free bus travel to under 22s and significant investment to encourage a shift to zero emission buses.

“Buses will play a key role in achieving Scotland’s world-leading target of reducing car kilometres by 20 per cent by 2030 and this measure to empower local authorities will be another step on the path to achieving that goal.”

However, a spokesperson for Midlothian Council said: “A paper will go to Cabinet for consideration in due course.”