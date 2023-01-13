A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the busy A702 at Boghall, near Penicuik in Midlothian, on Thursday afternoon (January 12).

A black Suzuki GSF 650 motorbike and a white Kia Sportage car were involved in the collision at around 1.25pm, police said. Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed in both directions for crash investigation work to take place and re-opened at around 6pm.

Sergeant Iain McIntrye said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our enquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing. I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and anyone driving in the area who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch.”

