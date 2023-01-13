Midlothian crash: Motorcyclist dies after collision on A702 near Penicuik
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the busy A702 at Boghall, near Penicuik in Midlothian, on Thursday afternoon (January 12).
A black Suzuki GSF 650 motorbike and a white Kia Sportage car were involved in the collision at around 1.25pm, police said. Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed in both directions for crash investigation work to take place and re-opened at around 6pm.
Sergeant Iain McIntrye said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our enquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing. I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and anyone driving in the area who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1488 of January 12.