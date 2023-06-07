Midlothian dance school on tap of the world!

Pictured are the dance students competing in the final.

Dance Pointe Academy (DPA) secured their place in the World Cup last year representing Scotland in 8 group pieces of different genres including contemporary, jazz, tap and lyrical. They will compete against some of the world’s best dancers in the competition, which is regarded as the greatest all-genre dance competition for children and young adults in the world.

Julie de Havilland, the owner and Artistic Director of DPA, said: “I am so, so proud and happy for my students. To qualify for the dance world cup is an incredible achievement which the dancers have worked so hard to qualify for. They are so excited to be able to perform on an international stage which is an opportunity of a lifetime. All this couldn’t have happened without the support of our amazing team of teachers, parents and our lovely dance school community.

“The competition doesn’t come with out costs. By the time we pay out travel and accommodation, transport to and from the venue, entry fees and purchase costumes it is very expensive.”

However, the dancers and their parents have been busy organising events to raise funds including a sponsorship raffle, sponsored dance across the Forth road bridge, a psychic night and an 80’s disco.

Julie added: “These are just some of the fund-raising initiatives that have been organised to raise funds for the trip. We have also been supported by many businesses who entered our sponsorship raffle. Plus the incredible support from people across the community who have attended our fund-raising events over the last few months. We are very grateful for their support.”

Insight Coaching & Consultancy, will be DPA’s kit sponsor for the event. They were drawn out as winners of the sponsorship raffle. The company specialises in delivering customised business consultancy services for health and social care businesses.

