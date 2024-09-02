Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Midlothian are being invited to share their tales of financial hardship in a new community project aimed at finding ways to provide more support to people.

The “Experiences, Our Voices, Our Stories” project has been launched with support from Midlothian Sure Start and the Scottish Government.

People will be able to share how the cost of living crisis has affected them in strict confidence with their views and opinions shared with local and national government.

A team of 13 researchers have been brought together to listen to and document how people are dealing with money pressures with all those taking part guaranteed anonymity throughout.

The project aims to look at what works, what needs to change, and what needs more support in communities and aims to speak to as many local residents as possible to get a wide picture of how people’s lives are being affected.

As well as gathering views from people who want to take part now, the project is also planning a public event next month when some of the themes and stories emerging from it will be put on display as well as giving those attending a chance to get involved.

The drop-in event is being held as part of Challenge Poverty Week, in St Johns and Kings Park Church, Eskbank Road, Dalkeith on Wednesday, October 9 between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Anyone wanting to get involved can email development officer Tim Porteus at [email protected] or call/text on 07594 378924.