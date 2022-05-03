Midlothian girlguides come together

The event was attended by more than 100 girls and young women. They followed clues around the town centre to discover new places, girls had the opportunity to learn about tennis, took part in line-dancing, made slime and yarn and seed bombed!
Girlguiding Midlothian East Division Commissioner and event organiser, Vicky Featherstonehaugh, said: “Division events are always great fun, and this get together was long overdue. With Covid restrictions easing it was a great opportunity for Rainbows, Brownies, and Guides to see first-hand that they are part of a bigger organisation than just their weekly unit.”
Seven-year-old Evie from 4th Dalkeith Brownies, said: “My favourite bits were the slime making and the line dancing.”
Isla (11) from 1st Easthouses Guides said: “It was really good fun and made me appreciate the town more. I especially enjoyed the slime making and the quiz. We love seeing the wool flowers every time we drive past.”