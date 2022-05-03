Midlothian girlguides come together

The event was attended by more than 100 girls and young women. They followed clues around the town centre to discover new places, girls had the opportunity to learn about tennis, took part in line-dancing, made slime and yarn and seed bombed!

Girlguiding Midlothian East Division Commissioner and event organiser, Vicky Featherstonehaugh, said: “Division events are always great fun, and this get together was long overdue. With Covid restrictions easing it was a great opportunity for Rainbows, Brownies, and Guides to see first-hand that they are part of a bigger organisation than just their weekly unit.”​​​​​​​

Seven-year-old Evie from 4th Dalkeith Brownies, said: “My favourite bits were the slime making and the line dancing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brownies and their leaders yarn bombing in Dalkeith town centre.