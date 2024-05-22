Midlothian group nominated for Charity of the Year

Simba is in the running for Charity of the Year.

A Midlothian organisation, has been named as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Charity Awards.

Dalkeith-based Simba, which offers support, comfort and compassion to bereaved families who have lost babies, has been nominated in the Charity of the Year category.

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the best of Scotland’s voluntary sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners will be announced on June 20 in a celebratory awards ceremony hosted by broadcaster Sally Magnusson at the Raddisson Blu in Glasgow.

Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive of the SCVO said: "It’s been another record-breaking year with nearly 500 entries, so arriving at the 39 finalists has been really difficult.

“The finalists demonstrate just how essential the voluntary sector is to Scottish society, with dedicated organisations and individuals going above and beyond to make a positive and often life-changing impact in their communities.

“The public has the chance to celebrate each of our finalists through the People’s Choice vote which is now open, so don’t miss your opportunity to get involved and get behind your favourite finalist by voting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to wish all our finalists the very best of luck and look forward to shining a light on their essential contributions at our awards ceremony in June.”