Midlothian house prices increased in February

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.6 per cent annual growth. The average Midlothian house price in February was £225,091, the figures show – a 1.2 per cent increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 1.7 per cent, and Midlothian outperformed the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Midlothian rose by £27,000 – putting the area 10th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth. Buyers paid 24.5 per cent more than the average price in Scotland (£181,000) in February for a property in Midlothian.

PA