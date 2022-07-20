Midlothian house prices increased more than Scotland average in May

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 14.6 per cent over the last year.

The average Midlothian house price in May was £234,368, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2 per cent increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1 per cent. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Midlothian rose by £30,000 – putting the area 11th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 24.6 per cent, to £160,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Inverclyde lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £113,000.