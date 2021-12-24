Midlothian: Kind Dalkeith selection boxes donation
How many selection boxes can a wee red car boot hold?
Well, Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media are pictured above with some of the over 100 selection boxes which Dalkeith and District Community Council were delighted to receive from them last Monday.
The selection boxes are now being delivered within the Dalkeith community to children identified by local agencies, to people in local supported accommodation, and to local families with their food parcels.
Dalkeith and District Community Council would like to thank Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media for organising this kind selection boxes donation and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.