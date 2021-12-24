Midlothian: Kind Dalkeith selection boxes donation

Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media with some of the selection boxes they gave to Dalkeith and District Community Council to pass onto the local community.

Well, Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media are pictured above with some of the over 100 selection boxes which Dalkeith and District Community Council were delighted to receive from them last Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The selection boxes are now being delivered within the Dalkeith community to children identified by local agencies, to people in local supported accommodation, and to local families with their food parcels.