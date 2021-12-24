Midlothian: Kind Dalkeith selection boxes donation

How many selection boxes can a wee red car boot hold?

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 24th December 2021, 1:00 pm
Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media with some of the selection boxes they gave to Dalkeith and District Community Council to pass onto the local community.

Well, Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media are pictured above with some of the over 100 selection boxes which Dalkeith and District Community Council were delighted to receive from them last Monday.

The selection boxes are now being delivered within the Dalkeith community to children identified by local agencies, to people in local supported accommodation, and to local families with their food parcels.

Dalkeith and District Community Council would like to thank Gemma and Helen from Virgin Media for organising this kind selection boxes donation and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

