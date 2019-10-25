Midlothian man scoops £60,000 after winning Forth 1 radio's 'cash register' competition

The finance assistant was later greeted at his parents’ home by the Forth 1 team when he was presented with a giant cheque for £60,123.45 - the figure which he won after correctly remembering the amount.

Each morning the breakfast show presenter reveals the prize amount which is up for grabs, and listeners need to remember the amount and enter via text or online. The presenter then calls one of the opted-in numbers after 3pm.

The potential winner just needs to answer their phone within five rings, and tell him the exact amount in pounds and pence, and the cash is theirs.

Matthew Lean.

It is the largest amount won yet on Cash Register and Matthew had written down the number earlier in the day.

When his phone rang, he couldn’t believe it and thought his work colleagues - who were all out of the office - were pranking him.

Winner Matthew Lean said: “I enter the competition almost every day with the team at work and each morning we take note of the winning number and put it in the group chat. As I was in the office on my own, I almost didn’t bother entering but when I heard it was the biggest amount yet I had to enter it and I still can’t believe I’ve actually won.

“My parents are in shock too, especially as my mum has also been entering the competition every morning. Now I have more than enough to put down a deposit on a flat of my own, I’m also planning to visit my sister in Australia at the start of next year to meet my new niece and I’ll hopefully do a bit of travelling around Asia too.”