Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 14-year-old Connie Cochrane, who was reported missing from Penicuik at the weekend.

Connie was last seen at Dean Place in the Midlothian town at around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 17. She is around 5’2” tall, of slim build, wearing a grey top and trousers, a green jacket, and black and white Converse trainers.

It is believed that she may have travelled to elsewhere in Midlothian, or Edinburgh or Fife.