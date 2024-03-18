Midlothian missing: 14-year-old girl from Penicuik reported missing as police appeal for information
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 14-year-old Connie Cochrane, who was reported missing from Penicuik at the weekend.
Connie was last seen at Dean Place in the Midlothian town at around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 17. She is around 5’2” tall, of slim build, wearing a grey top and trousers, a green jacket, and black and white Converse trainers.
It is believed that she may have travelled to elsewhere in Midlothian, or Edinburgh or Fife.
Inspector Keith Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Connie and we would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3969 of 17 March 2024.”