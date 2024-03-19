Midlothian found: 14-year-old girl from Penicuik reported missing found safe and well
Police Scotland's appeal to trace 14-year-old Connie Cochrane, who was reported missing from Penicuik at the weekend, has been successful after she was traced.
Connie had last been seen at Dean Place in the Midlothian town at around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 17, wearing a grey top and trousers, a green jacket, and black and white Converse trainers.
It was believed that she may have travelled to elsewhere in Midlothian, or Edinburgh or Fife.