By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Mar 2024, 08:22 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 08:22 GMT
Police Scotland's appeal to trace 14-year-old Connie Cochrane, who was reported missing from Penicuik at the weekend, has been successful after she was traced.

Connie had last been seen at Dean Place in the Midlothian town at around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 17, wearing a grey top and trousers, a green jacket, and black and white Converse trainers.

Connie Cochrane, 14, was last seen in Dean Place, Penicuik, around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 17.
It was believed that she may have travelled to elsewhere in Midlothian, or Edinburgh or Fife.

In an update posted on Monday, March 18, Police Scotland said: "Connie Cochrane who was missing from Penicuik has been traced.Thanks for the likes and shares.All reactions."

