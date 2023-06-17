News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Midlothian missing person: Police say 'significant concerns' for welfare of Taylur Wilson

Appeal to help trace 21-year-old man believed to be in Rosewell area
By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

Police say there are “significant concerns” for the welfare of a 21-year-old man who has been reported missing in Midlothian.

They are appealing for the public’s help to trace Taylur Wilson, who was reported missing from the Penicuik area on the afternoon of Friday, June 16, and is believed to be in the Rosewell area of Midlothian. He is described as being white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short fair hair and tattoos. When last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt, pink shorts and had a pink backpack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland’s Inspector Ian McCandish said: “There are significant concerns for Taylur’s welfare and we are asking anyone with any information on his possible whereabouts to come forward. Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3526 of June 16, 2023.”

Taylur Wilson was reported missing on Friday and is believed to be in the Rosewell area of Midlothian.Taylur Wilson was reported missing on Friday and is believed to be in the Rosewell area of Midlothian.
Taylur Wilson was reported missing on Friday and is believed to be in the Rosewell area of Midlothian.
Related topics:MidlothianPolicePolice ScotlandPenicuik