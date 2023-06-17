Midlothian missing person: Police say 'significant concerns' for welfare of Taylur Wilson
Police say there are “significant concerns” for the welfare of a 21-year-old man who has been reported missing in Midlothian.
They are appealing for the public’s help to trace Taylur Wilson, who was reported missing from the Penicuik area on the afternoon of Friday, June 16, and is believed to be in the Rosewell area of Midlothian. He is described as being white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short fair hair and tattoos. When last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt, pink shorts and had a pink backpack.
Police Scotland’s Inspector Ian McCandish said: “There are significant concerns for Taylur’s welfare and we are asking anyone with any information on his possible whereabouts to come forward. Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3526 of June 16, 2023.”