They are appealing for the public’s help to trace Taylur Wilson, who was reported missing from the Penicuik area on the afternoon of Friday, June 16, and is believed to be in the Rosewell area of Midlothian. He is described as being white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short fair hair and tattoos. When last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt, pink shorts and had a pink backpack.