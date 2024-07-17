Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing Midlothian teenage girl last seen four days ago.

Julia Gradecka, 14, from Dalkeith, was last seen on Saturday, July 13, and concerns are growing for her safety. She is described as five foot nine inches tall, and was last seen to be wearing a purple and white jumper, black leggings and white crocs.

Police believe she may have travelled to the Bellshill area.

Julia Gradecka, 14, has been reported missing from Dalkeith. Photo by Police Scotland.

Inspector Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for Julia’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact police.

“Likewise, if Julia sees or hears about this appeal, please call us, so we know you are safe and well.”

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote Incident 3389 13th July.