Midlothian MP signs Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment

Owen Thompson MP signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, thousands of events were held across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Thompson said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Midlothian and around the globe to reflect on the darkest times of European history. As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims.”