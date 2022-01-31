Midlothian MP signs Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment
Midlothian MP Owen Thompson last week signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, thousands of events were held across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust.
After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Thompson said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Midlothian and around the globe to reflect on the darkest times of European history. As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims.”
Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust fades from living memory, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, are never forgotten. We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever.”