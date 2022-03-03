Midlothian MSP calls on locals to support Ukraine effort

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP).

The Midlothian South MSP said: “I appreciate there’s been many drives for donations of supplies and they are absolutely appreciated, but it’s important to ensure what’s donated is what’s actually needed and that it has a safe passage to the area.

"Otherwise dealing with surplus items can draw volunteers away from working on activities which are most helpful to those in need.

“For most of us the single most useful thing we can do now is, if we’re in a position to do so, to make a donation to one of the reputable campaigns providing humanitarian aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’d encourage everyone who wants to help and is able to to donate what they can manage - even if it’s a small amount it will add up.”

Details of what you can do to support those affected by the war in Ukraine are available at www.ready.scot/humanitarian.

Ms Grahame added: “I have seen already an outpouring of offers of support locally and I know the will is there to do everything we can to support Ukraine and its people.

“Watching the news and the horrors of what’s happening in Ukraine at the hands of Putin’s barbaric regime is horrific, it’s entirely understandable that we then look to see what we can do to help."