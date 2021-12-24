Midlothian MSP highlights empty town centre shops

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame in Penicuik town centre.

Speaking in Parliament recently Ms Grahame asked if more could be done to facilitate compulsory purchase legislation sufficient to permit a local authority to take ownership and redevelop large, long-term empty shops.

In response the Minister for Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth, Tom Arthur, said the Scottish Government has committed to a review of compulsory purchase legislation, which will provide an opportunity to consider whether the current procedures are fit for purpose.

Ms Grahame (SNP) has regularly chaired meetings in towns in her constituency with local stakeholders to discuss regeneration locally and has found empty buildings to be a persistent issue.

She said: “The Scottish Government has done a power of work to support the regeneration of town centres, including funding the regeneration capital grant fund, the £50 million town centre fund, business improvement districts and earlier this year launching the £10m Scotland Loves Local programme.

"In many town centres we have large, empty retail units that simply do not fit with the kind of small, independent businesses that do well on our high street, nor the move to bring people back in to town centres by providing more residential properties in the mix.

“They end up being an eyesore as they fall into decay and present issues when trying to regenerate a town centre as they give the impression of somewhere run down, as well as taking up space that could be better used.

"Unfortunately the owners of these building are often absent and very difficult to track down to put any proposals to or work meaningfully with and, in some cases, actively have no interest in leasing a building out as they’re simply holding onto it as a financial asset.