Midlothian MSP welcomes new adult disability payment

The payment will be rolled out nationwide after a successful pilot in 13 local authorities. New applications are now open.

ADP will replace the UK government’s Personal Independence Payments (PIP). People in Midlothian receiving PIP do not need to re-apply and will be automatically transferred from the DWP to Social Security Scotland, with the process expected to be completed by 2025.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “I am delighted to see the Adult Disability Payment being rolled out in Midlothian and across Scotland. This is the 12th and most complex benefit to be introduced by the SNP Scottish Government, building a system of fairness, dignity and respect.”

He added: “No longer will those with disabilities need to be subjected to the intrusive and degrading assessments or health examinations as was previous under the DWP system.

“This one of a raft of other social security payments that have been introduced in Scotland, including the ‘game-changing’ Scottish Child Payment, and demonstrates how we are building a system in Scotland that is built for the people that need it.