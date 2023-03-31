Tributes have been paid to charismatic former Midlothian independent councillor Peter De Vink, who sadly passed away peacefully aged 82 on March 20 at Midlothian Community Hospital.

A long-time member of the Conservatives and Unionist party, Mr De Vink was elected as an independent councillor in May 2012 for the Midlothian East ward, covering Mayfield and Pathhead, before retiring in May 2017. Given his political support for the Conservatives he surprised everyone in 2014 by publicly backing Scottish independence and he even had YES painted onto a hill on his Midlothian estate, which was directly under the Edinburgh Airport flightpath. His support as an independent councillor also kept the SNP in power at Midlothian Council with a partnership agreement from 2012 to 2016.

Dutchman Mr De Vink arrived in Scotland in 1963 to take a B.Com degree at Edinburgh University and simply never went home. He forged a long and successful career in finance, describing himself as a ''financial engineer'' – connecting the man with ideas to the men with money – before stepping into politics 11 years ago and almost immediately causing a stir. He was caught up in controversy in December 2012 when he was accused of relieving himself in the car park of the council HQ – straight after voting to close public toilets. Mr De Vink told reporters at the time that he had a medical condition which meant he had to go immediately.

Former independent Midlothian councillor Peter De Vink, pictured in 2014 during the Scottish Independence referendum campaign, when he had YES painted onto a hill on his estate on the Edinburgh Airport flightpath. Photo by Ian Rutherford

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council chairman Robert Hogg worked closely with Mr De Vink on issues affecting that area, and described him as “an excellent councillor”. He said: “It’s sad news. Peter was a character to say the least. His background was in finance and when he became a councillor, being a Conservative to start with in an area like Mayfield, we weren’t used to that, being such a Labour and mining area. But Peter was first class for the community. He always helped out and was instrumental in getting the children’s mural erected where you come into the area, which is still there today. That was his idea, he sorted the finance and drove the scheme forward.

"He upset a lot of people within the council because they weren’t used to someone like him who knew about finance. He was predicting when he was first elected that the council would end up in financial arrears and he has been proven to be correct. He was good for our community and I wish he was 30 years younger when he first came in so he could still be our local councillor. He was good to work with and he would listen to local people. He was very keen and attended all of our community council meetings.

"He was an excellent councillor for this ward. We had a good relationship with him. He has been sadly missed since he stepped down five or six years ago. I kept in touch with him via email. It’s just sad to hear about him passing away. He was just a great representative of the local community.”

Former SNP councillor for Penicuik Derek Rosie worked with Mr De Vink when he had a partnership agreement with the Midlothian SNP group at the council. He said: “I’m very sorry to hear of Peter’s passing. He was a very colourful character. He did help us when we worked fairly well together. He was very supportive. He was obviously a supporter of Scottish independence, which was a big deal at the time. I think that came through his friendship with Alex Salmond.”

Councillor Peter De Vink, pictured when he was elected to serve as an independent councillor for the Midlothian East ward in 2012.

A Midlothian Council spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear the news of Peter De Vink’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. During his term of office as a local councillor, and also as an independent member of our Audit Committee, Mr De Vink contributed to the work of the council and to Midlothian as a whole.”

Peter was the much-loved father of Natalie and Patrick and proud grandfather of five. A memorial service will be held at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh, on Friday, May 19, at 1pm.