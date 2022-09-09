Midlothian people can pay their respects to the Queen
Midlothian is paying tribute to the Queen with books of condolence, flags flown at half mast and flowers laid in her memory across the county.
Local people can pass on their condolences in various ways over the coming days ahead of the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place next weekend.
Arrangements are underway to open books of condolence at council venues across Midlothian to allow local people to pay tribute to Her Majesty. Books of condolence will also be available at Crichton Collegiate Church and Rosslyn Chapel.
Union flags will be flown in accordance with national protocol at Midlothian House, the Lasswade Centre and Penicuik Town Hall.
Residents who wish to leave flowers as a mark of respect will be able to do so at local areas, to be confirmed.