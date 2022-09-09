Midlothian people can pay their respects to the Queen

Local people can pass on their condolences in various ways over the coming days ahead of the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place next weekend.

Arrangements are underway to open books of condolence at council venues across Midlothian to allow local people to pay tribute to Her Majesty. Books of condolence will also be available at Crichton Collegiate Church and Rosslyn Chapel.

Union flags will be flown in accordance with national protocol at Midlothian House, the Lasswade Centre and Penicuik Town Hall.

Her Majesty The Queen, pictured opening Newtongrange Train Station in 2015.

