Midlothian politicians mark Queen's passing
Midlothian’s MP and MSP have been paying tribute to the Queen following the announcement of her death on Thursday.
Commenting on the announcement of the passing of her Majesty the Queen, Midlothian MP Owen Thompson (SNP) said: "On behalf of the people of Midlothian I would like to convey my deep condolences at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. As the longest reigning Monarch in the UK she was a constant figure in the turbulence of our lives and someone who was deeply respected across political divides.
"She undertook her role with grace, dignity and determination and with a warmth and humility that always put people at ease.
"I know many will remember her visit to Newtongrange to open the Borders Railway in 2015, which seems like only yesterday, while others will have fond memories from the royal visit to Midlothian back in the 1960s.
"Her memory will be held in great affection by so many of us. My thoughts are with the Queen's family now and all those closest to her at this difficult time."
Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “On behalf of my constituents, I would like to express great sadness at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
“For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been a constant figure in all our lives as the longest serving monarch in UK history. The Queen dedicated her life to duty and service and I am sure many will share the feeling of personal loss at her passing.
“The Queen was a remarkable figure who was greatly admired and respected by all. In the coming days we will have the opportunity to reflect on her extraordinary life and we will be able to share our fond memories of the Queen.
“I would like to send my sincerest condolences to His Majesty The King, The Queen Consort and to the entire Royal Family at this difficult time.”