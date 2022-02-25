Midlothian Provost congratulates Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

Large crowds gathered at Newtongrange as the Queen opened the Borders Railway in 2015. credit steven scott taylor / J P License

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated in 2022 in the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952.

Passing on the county’s best wishes, Mr Smaill said in his letter: “It is my pleasure and my duty to convey to your Majesty the resolution of Midlothian Council on February 15, 2022, offering our warmest congratulations on the achievement of seventy years as Sovereign.

"In doing so we thank your Majesty for visiting our County several times over the years.