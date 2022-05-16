Midlothian radio station celebrates 15 years of success by launching new FM frequency

Set up in 2006 by a team of volunteers, this fast-growing community radio station based in Newtongrange has been promoting social inclusion and various educational initiatives ever since.

Now an integral part of the local community, Black Diamond FM is set to get even bigger.

And the station hopes the inevitable expansion in listeners will allow the volunteers behind this venture to help even more local people.

Board members Chris Mackrell and Gordon Clayton, along with Mid Morning presenter Geoff Ruderham, were part of the original steering group that set up Black Diamond FM in 2006.

Their continued presence has been a source of inspiration for those who’ve since arrived at the station.

Chairperson of the Board Steven Horsburgh is excited about what the future holds for Black Diamond FM now the station’s audience is set to get a lot bigger.

He said: “This is a new era for our humble community radio station.

“Black Diamond FM was set up by local people who wanted to make a difference.

"We didn’t do this to make money or become superstar DJs. We started this journey because we wanted to make Midlothian a better place.

“In 15 years, we’ve helped countless local people through our various educational and social inclusion programmes.

"And if we’ve managed to entertain people along the way, that’s a huge bonus.

“Getting this new FM frequency is a huge milestone in the history of Black Diamond FM.

"We can now reach more people than ever, which means we can help more people than ever. For our volunteers and staff, that’s reward enough.”

Black Diamond FM broadcasts every day on 107.8FM and now on the new frequency of 100.7FM — giving the station its biggest ever potential audience.