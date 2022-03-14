Midlothian residents encouraged to share their views on fly-tipping

Stock Pic Lisa Ferguson, of fly-tipping at Millerhill.

Mr Hoy’s plea comes after his Scottish Conservatives party colleague Murdo Fraser launched his consultation on his Member’s Bill on the subject, which seeks to increase sanctions for fly-tipping, including by lifting the current fixed-penalty notice of £200, improve data collection of incidents and to guarantee the person on whose land waste is disposed on is not responsible for its removal.

He is also proposing a strict liability, which would mean the generator of the waste would be responsible for clearing it up and paying any fines.

Mr Hoy commented: “I am pleased to be backing my colleague Murdo Fraser’s plans to crackdown on fly-tipping.

“All too often fly-tipping is a scourge on our beautiful landscape and communities in Midlothian.

“It is completely selfish and unacceptable to dump waste at unauthorised locations. It is the public, landowners and our local authorities in Midlothian who are left to pick up the pieces.

“This new bill is essential for strengthening current laws against fly-tipping which stretch back decades.

“I would encourage everyone in Midlothian to get involved during the consultation process in the coming weeks and months and make their feelings known.