Midlothian residents to be consulted about road safety

At the full council meeting on Tuesday, councillors approved the public consultation, which will also include asking about cutting speed on identified roads.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for roads, Cllr Douglas Bowen said: “We want to hear the views of as many people as possible – whether you are a cyclist, car owner or pedestrian – about how safer roads can also support a sustainable, inclusive, and accessible transport system, helping deliver a healthier, fairer and more prosperous Midlothian for our communities.”

Councillors approved the speed policy and a Hierarchy Review report as a reference for improving safety in the county.

Stock photo of Dalkeith town centre.