Midlothian restaurant joins an elite group of Indian restaurants with AA Rosette award

The Radhuni in Loanhead joins has become one of just three Indian restaurants in Scotland to be awarded the accolade.
Only 13 Indian restaurants in England have been given the single Rosette.
A total of 1,440 restaurants are currently recognised by the AA in the UK out of a total of 38,000 food service establishments.
Habibur Khan, Managing Partner of Radhuni: “We are thrilled about being given such a rare honour which recognises the consistently high quality of our food and service.”
He added: “Diners have increasingly high expectations when they eat out and have an ever wider choice of restaurants. We realise our kitchen and front of house teams need to be on top form constantly - winning an AA Rosette shows we are succeeding.”
According to the AA, restaurants recognised with award of a Rosette “achieve standards that stand out in their local area. They serve food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.” Criteria for a single Rosette include courteous staff providing competent service.
The 120 seater restaurant was voted Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and repeated the feat in 2021. Along with its sister restaurant Itihaas in nearby Dalkeith it was shortlisted in last November’s Scottish Family Business Awards and earlier this year was shortlisted in the Community Impact category of the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Awards.