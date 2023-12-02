Stock photo of The Radhuni in Loanhead.

UK curry restaurant kings Itihaas and Radhuni have pledged to brighten up disadvantaged local children’s Christmas by raising funds to buy them gifts.

The sister restaurants in Dalkeith and Loanhead have announced they will pay £1 to Radio Forth’s ‘Mission Christmas’ appeal for each person who dines at either venue throughout the month of December.

That campaign will pay for the purchase of gifts for children who would otherwise go without them. Organisers hope Mission Christmas will benefit 25,000 youngsters in and around Edinburgh.

In 2022 Itihaas and Radhuni raised £2,500 for a similar campaign by donating 10 per cent of their sit-in and takeaway food takings for almost three weeks in December.

A spokesperson for the appeal organisers said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Itihaas and Radhuni once again. The generosity of the owners and their customers is second to none.”

She added: “Local businesses supporting local children - this is what Mission Christmas is all about, coming together to ensure no child wakes up without a gift on Christmas morning.”

In October Matin Khan, founder and executive chef of both Indian-Bangladeshi restaurants, was named UK Chef of the Year by trade magazine Curry Life. The AA-Rosetted Radhuni, managed by his son Habibur, was awarded the title of UK Curry Restaurant of the Year.