Midlothian Council has promised to repair a troublesome pothole on a country road near Penicuik which has caused multiple incidents for vehicles according to locals, with tyres having been ripped off and alloys damaged.

The pothole at Upperside on the B3672 just after the Gladhouse junction, which has been there for more than three weeks, had been reported to Midlothian Council by members of the local community, with the local authority now promising to repair the pothole today after being contacted by the Evening News.

Local resident Jon Steele has been keeping a record of incidents caused by the pothole situated southeast of Penicuik. On one day last week he recorded three vehicles with flat tyres caused by the pothole. And on another day last week a car lost its wheel due to the pothole.

The pothole at Upperside on the B3672 just after the Gladhouse junction, situated south east of Penicuik, which the council say they will repair today, Monday, December 18.

He said: "All vehicles were headed in same lane to Penicuik and within 20 metres of the pothole. Is this a coincidence or a dangerous road defect? This pothole is on a national speed limit road but given the corner there it is unlikely traffic heading from Temple/Gladhouse to Penicuik would be travelling more than 40-50mph at the time they met it.

“The pothole has been there for three to four weeks. I have a daughter learning to drive and as a local have taught her to avoid as we all do. I felt it would remove a tyre or cause serious suspension damage. I personally haven’t reported this to the council but I will. But I know locals have reported it.”

Jon was also left bemused when council workers attended the area to fill in other potholes but left this particular one as it is.

He said: “It was interesting that contractors for the council filled in a number of holes recently within 30 metres of this one but not this pothole. Last week, a contractor tarmac vehicle was outside my house looking for a top-up water supply. There isn’t one at Gladhouse. But I suggested Upperside as the nearest mains supply where there might be a fire hydrant and made them aware of the dangerous pothole in the immediate area. They clearly didn’t have the nous or instruction to fill it in.

"In my view this pothole is ripping off tyres and damaging alloys so they cannot be replaced. I would advise every driver of these vehicles to ask for recompense from the council.”